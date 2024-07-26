The bougie Le Dîner en Blanc returns to NYC this September

We're still getting used to the summer but, apparently, some New Yorkers just can't wait for fall to come, perhaps that's why (or because!) bougie "secret" outdoor dinner party Le Dîner en Blanc has announced its return to NYC on September 26.

Photograph: Courtesy of Dîner en Blanc

As usual, thousands of New Yorkers clad in white will migrate to a secret location, where they will indulge in a gourmet picnic complete with fancy food, fine China, silverware and loads of wine.

"No other event generates the kind of passion and excitement of Dîner en Blanc," reads an official press release. "It is the perfect occasion for attendees to express their unique fashion and design style—the elaborate picnic spreads, wildly creative outfits and decorative table settings are always a fabulous spectacle!"

In the past, the event has taken over iconic NYC areas like the Meatpacking District, Bryant Park, Lincoln Center and Brookfield Place. Of course, we don't yet know where this year's festivities will take place, but we have a few potential destinations in mind: perhaps somewhere in Brooklyn or Queens? For now, our money is on Industry City, where a ton of new activations have recently been set up.

Photograph: Courtesy of Dîner en Blanc

Clearly, the premise of the massive picnic resonates: this year, the event will take place in over 75 cities across 16 countries. In the U.S. alone, 42 towns have committed to mounting their own iteration of the spectacle.

Although tickets aren't yet available, we suggest you keep an eye on the event's official website right here: instructions on how to sign up for the extravaganza will likely be released in upcoming weeks.