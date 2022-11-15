The Bronx Brewery is opening a Hudson Yards location this week

It's one of just a few breweries in Manhattan.

You'll soon be able to get a taste of The Bronx in Manhattan, as The Bronx Brewery opens a new outpost at Hudson Yards this Friday, November 18.

The brewery will squeeze a lot into its 1,400-square foot space: A one-barrel pilot brew system, artwork by Bronx-based artists, some cool merch and an open kitchen serving up cheesy nachos.

“[We wanted] to introduce the brand and the beer to different neighborhoods in the city,” Damian Brown, The Bronx Brewery’s president and co-founder tells Time Out. "Hudson Yards is probably as far away as you can get from the South Bronx in a lot of different ways. So initially [it was] terrifying, but where I've come around is incredibly excited to be in a place where we can share what we’re doing here in the South Bronx ... with New Yorkers that have a totally different perspective on The Bronx and get in front of other the international tourists and shoppers, as well."

Here's what's on tap for the new brewery.

Photograph: By Gloria Zapata (@gzfotografias) | Artist Andre Trenier with his work.

A taproom and beer garden

Fifty guests can hang out in the Hudson Yards taproom, which is decorated with artwork by two Bronx artists. Paintings by Andre Trenier and photography by Francis Montoya add some Bronx flair to the space. Bronx-based DJ Nique will provide the soundtrack to the grand opening on Friday, November 18.

“We’re really wanting to try to bring as much of the creative scene and community of artists that we’ve been building around us in the South Bronx,” Brown says.

In addition to the taproom, 30 more people can fit at a beer garden they're calling The Stoop, which will be outfitted with vintage Oktoberfest tables from Munich.

The new Hudson Yards location will be the third for The Bronx Brewery, adding to its flagship in The Bronx's Port Morris neighborhood along with its East Village pilot brewery/taproom, which opened earlier this year. It's one of precious few breweries in Manhattan (given the cost of real estate and space brewing demands), joining Torch & Crown Brewing Company, That Witch Ales You and Belse.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Bronx Brewery

Fresh brews

Beer, of course, takes center stage, both literally and figuratively. A small one-barrel pilot brew system will be the focal point of the space.

“It’s not just a showcase,” Brown says. “It is going to be a functioning brewery albeit on a small scale. That beer will never travel more than 25 feet from the brewery to the bar."

Keep an eye out for limited-release beers, experimental options and collaborations only available at Hudson Yards. Collaborations will feature local artists and Hudson Yards retailers with a focus on supporting community organizations in The Bronx. Beer will also be available to-go.

A sizzling food menu

An open kitchen will churn out a variety of “decadent, sizzling skillet-style nachos” (beef, chicken, pork, bean and a vegan option), Brown adds, along with plenty of hot sauces from Brooklyn’s Señor Lechuga. The menu adds a casual offering to the options at Hudson Yards.

“The idea was to pair something simple but decadent that goes incredibly well with beer and make it a comfort food option in a shopping center that has very high-end restaurants,” Brown says.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Bronx Brewery | More artwork by Andre Trenier.

Cool merch options

Given the location in a mall, it only makes sense to include some new merch options, like customizations with print guns and screen printing.

Find The Bronx Brewery's new location on the second floor of Hudson Yards next to Ana Bar & Eatery as of Friday, November 18. The brewery will be open 11am-10pm daily.