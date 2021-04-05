The Bronx Night Market is officially back

This past weekend, New Yorkers flocked to Fordham Plaza to celebrate the return of the Bronx Night Market, a pillar of the city's festival and dining scene. In even better news, the destination is now official open for the season, set to feature around 20 food vendors each Saturday from NOON to 7pm through November.

Although the culinary festival ended up being the only open-air market to operate in New York in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic, the organizers had to deal with a slew of new restrictions, a shortened season and the uncertainty that has plagued the entire world throughout this past year. And yet, things are looking up: the 2021 calendar is set to become the market's longest to date and will include community-oriented programs seeking to support local businesses, in addition to the gastronomical offerings that the event is known for.

Among the rotating lineup of vendors are San Antonio's Wood Fired Pizza, Downeast Lobstah, La Braza, Osicala NYC, Sechebel Catering Co. and Sweet and Salty Empanads. Dessert-wise, visitors can indulge in Island Love Cake's aged-rum cakes, Dre's Water Ice and Ice Cream Southern-style treats and baked goods from Sweet Obsessions, among others.

As is now the standard across the world, COVID-19 safety measures are in place. Attendees are required to social distance and wear masks throughout the open space, of course. You'll also need a ticket to get in (which you can get right here) but, worry not, it's all completely free. Check out some photos from opening night this past weekend:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamara 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@urban.beauty.nyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bronx Night Market (@bronxnightmarket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bonappepee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bronx Night Market (@bronxnightmarket)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thrillist NYC (@thrillistnyc)

