The Bronx Night Market is officially coming back this April!

The Bronx Night Market will look a bit different than it has until now.

We've got very good news: despite announcing its permanent closure last October, the Bronx Night Market is actually coming back to Fordham Plaza on April 6, as announced by MASC Hospitality Group (MHG) just yesterday.

Expect the event to look a bit different, though, taking into account the issues that plagued it during its previous seven-year run, including the inability to secure sponsors and the safety concerns that both vendors and visitors complained about (theft, illegal alcohol sales and more).

The new-and-improved Bronx Night Market will feel more like a community space, with new eatery Cafe Locale right at the center of it all.

As part of the new activations on site will be a bookstore curated by Bronx is Reading, which will host a bunch of literary activities for folks of all ages; a new general store filled with fresh products sourced locally called Fordham Farmers Market; Bronx Native's beloved Tiny Desk concert series; and a vegan bazaar that will promote the sort of healthy foods that the "traditional" market does not regularly pay attention to.

In total, expect over 60 vendors to set up shop on site.

"The return of the Bronx Night Market is a testament to the power of community voice and our dedication to serving the Bronx," said Marco Shalma, the founder of MASC Hospitality Group, in an official statement. "We're not just bringing back a market; we're leading a movement to reclaim Fordham Plaza for the community, with a vision of making it a thriving hub of culture, commerce, and connection. This can only be achieved through a joint interest approach, with every stakeholder playing a crucial role."

After its April 6 debut, the Bronx Night Market will take place at Fordham Plaza on the first Saturday of each month through October.