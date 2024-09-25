The Bronx Zoo will debut a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year!

Believe it or not, we're already talking about Thanksgiving. But, don't despair!, this is a fun one: the Bronx Zoo just announced that it will debut a new float in the historic 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year—and it's going to look super cute!

Illustration: Courtesy of the Bronx Zoo

Dubbed "The Wondrous World of Wildlife," the new float will honor the zoo's 125th anniversary, celebrating the venue's awesome exhibits.

Expect a Russian boreal forest section, compete with an Amur tiger in its natural snow-covered environment; an African savanna portion boasting four different species (giraffes! Zebra! Ostriches! Horbills!); the African rainforest with a grey parrot, a gorilla and an okapi; and odes to the Rainey Memorial Gate and the Zoo Center, two of the most iconic pieces of architecture when analyzing the destination as a whole.

The Bronx Zoo and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are two iconic New York City institutions that have captured the hearts of visitors from around the globe for generations,” said Jordan Dabby, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade producer, in an official statement. “Every aspect of this float has been carefully crafted to highlight the Bronx Zoo’s commitment to animal care and wildlife conservation and we look forward to welcoming them to the streets of New York this November.”

We expect the parade to be 30 minutes longer than usual, just like last year, so event goers will have all the time they need to ogle at the new float, which, let's be honest, sounds oh-so-New-York.