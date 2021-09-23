The Brooklyn Book Festival is returning this week

One of Brooklyn's most beloved hyper-local events is returning for 2021, and this time The Brooklyn Book Festival will be hybrid! That is, events will take place virtually and in-person, so folks can attend depending on their level of comfort, and book lovers, authors and literary people can tune in from beyond the five boroughs.

Live and virtual programs will kick off on Sunday, September 26 and run through Sunday, October 3.

The Main Festival Day and Literary Marketplace will wrap this year's festival on October 3, with in-person festivities in Downtown Brooklyn at Borough Hall Plaza, as well as virtually. Proof of vaccination and masks are required for adults and kids ages 12+ at all indoor and outdoor author programs. Masks will be required at signing lines.

Big literary names are confirmed for events throughout the week, including Hanif Abdurraqib, Rumaan Alam, Paul Auster, Melissa Broder, Lauren Groff, Candice Iloh, Jonathan Lethem, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Joyce Carol Oates, George Packer, Francine Prose, Juan Gabriel Vásquez, and many, many more big and award-winning talent. A full list of participating authors is available on the festival's website.

Kids and families can also look forward to the BKBF Children’s Day on October 2, which will encompass a full day of readings, workshops, performances, book signings, yoga and art projects with authors and illustrators.

Bookend events, include lectures and programs with local authors, will be held in independent bookstores, universities, bars and more venues across the city, and of course, our favorite 2021 venue: Zoom.

Book lovers 18 years and older can also apply to volunteer at the marketplace and festival.