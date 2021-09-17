Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Brooklyn Book Festival

Brooklyn Book Festival

Things to do, Literary events MetroTech Commons , Downtown Brooklyn Sunday September 26 2021 - Monday October 4 2021 Free
Brooklyn Book Festival
Photograph: courtesy Brooklyn Book Festival

This annual literary celebration brings together 140-plus spectacular writers from across the globe for a full week of talks, shopping and even yoga to satisfy the borough’s brainiacs. Bookend events will be taking place all week, including a celebration of childhood reading at its Children’s Day (October 2) with authors David Levithan, Mahogany Browne, Sophie Blackall, Sayantani DasGupta, Brian Floca, Gayle Forman, R.J. Palacio in Brooklyn Commons in MetroTech in Downtown Brooklyn. Don't miss the Literary Marketplace (Sunday, October 3), or its virtual Festival in the evenings until 11pm.

Details
Event website: http://brooklynbookfestival.org
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: MetroTech Commons
Address: Myrtle Promenade
SUITE 1003
Brooklyn
11201
Cross street: between Lawrence and Bridge Sts
Transport: Subway: A, C, F, R to Jay St–MetroTech; B, N, Q, R to DeKalb Ave; 2, 3 to Hoyt St
Price: free

Dates And Times
