Brooklyn Book Festival
Time Out says
This annual literary celebration brings together 140-plus spectacular writers from across the globe for a full week of talks, shopping and even yoga to satisfy the borough’s brainiacs. Bookend events will be taking place all week, including a celebration of childhood reading at its Children’s Day (October 2) with authors David Levithan, Mahogany Browne, Sophie Blackall, Sayantani DasGupta, Brian Floca, Gayle Forman, R.J. Palacio in Brooklyn Commons in MetroTech in Downtown Brooklyn. Don't miss the Literary Marketplace (Sunday, October 3), or its virtual Festival in the evenings until 11pm.
Details
|Event website:
|http://brooklynbookfestival.org
|Venue name:
|MetroTech Commons
|Address:
|
Myrtle Promenade
SUITE 1003
Brooklyn
11201
|Cross street:
|between Lawrence and Bridge Sts
|Transport:
|Subway: A, C, F, R to Jay St–MetroTech; B, N, Q, R to DeKalb Ave; 2, 3 to Hoyt St
|Price:
|free
