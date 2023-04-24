The Brooklyn Bookstore Crawl is back this week for its biggest event ever

[title]
Bookworms unite: The Brooklyn Bookstore Crawl is now underway, and it's the biggest crawl yet. With 25 participating bookstores, there are plenty of shops across the borough to visit.
The crawl is running now through Saturday, April 29, which is Independent Bookstore Day. When you visit a participating bookstore, be sure to pick up a passport, then collect stamps as you roam from store to store. If you get stamps from five or more bookstores, you'll score a 25% off coupon valid in any bookstore on the crawl.
Now in its ninth year, this is the biggest year yet for The Brooklyn Bookstore Crawl. The 25 participating bookstores take readers all over the borough and highlight the literary culture of the area.
"Brooklyn’s independent bookstores are part of what makes our Borough unique," said Jessica Stockton-Bagnulo, owner/founder of Greenlight Bookstore. "There’s an incredible diversity and creativity among the 25 bookstores participating this year that reflects the communities they serve. The hope for the Brooklyn Bookstore Crawl is that it gives folks a chance to explore some of these stores and neighborhoods they might not otherwise encounter, and support those stores so they can continue to thrive."
To celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29, all readers are invited to an afterparty at The Center for Fiction starting at 5pm. Anybody with stamps from five or more bookstores will be entered into a drawing to win additional prizes.
The participating bookstores are:
- Adanne
- Archestratus
- The Bookmark Shoppe
- Books Are Magic - Brooklyn Heights
- Books Are Magic - Cobble Hill
- Cafe con Libros, A Feminist Bookstore
- The Center for Fiction
- Community Bookstore
- Freebird Books / Books Through Bars
- Greenlight Bookstore - Flatbush
- Greenlight Bookstore - Fort Greene
- Head Hi
- McNally Jackson - Downtown Brooklyn
- McNally Jackson - Williamsburg
- Mil Mundos
- Pioneer Works
- POWERHOUSE @ Industry City
- POWERHOUSE Arena
- POWERHOUSE on 8th
- Quimbys
- Taylor & Co.
- Terrace Books
- Unnameable Books
- WORD
- The Word Is Change
Store addresses, opening hours and a map are available here.