The Brooklyn Bookstore Crawl is back this week for its biggest event ever

Bookworms unite: The Brooklyn Bookstore Crawl is now underway, and it's the biggest crawl yet. With 25 participating bookstores, there are plenty of shops across the borough to visit.

The crawl is running now through Saturday, April 29, which is Independent Bookstore Day. When you visit a participating bookstore, be sure to pick up a passport, then collect stamps as you roam from store to store. If you get stamps from five or more bookstores, you'll score a 25% off coupon valid in any bookstore on the crawl.

Now in its ninth year, this is the biggest year yet for The Brooklyn Bookstore Crawl. The 25 participating bookstores take readers all over the borough and highlight the literary culture of the area.

Photograph: Courtesy Books Are Magic

"Brooklyn’s independent bookstores are part of what makes our Borough unique," said Jessica Stockton-Bagnulo, owner/founder of Greenlight Bookstore. "There’s an incredible diversity and creativity among the 25 bookstores participating this year that reflects the communities they serve. The hope for the Brooklyn Bookstore Crawl is that it gives folks a chance to explore some of these stores and neighborhoods they might not otherwise encounter, and support those stores so they can continue to thrive."

Photograph: Michelle Rose, courtesy of the Center for Fiction

To celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29, all readers are invited to an afterparty at The Center for Fiction starting at 5pm. Anybody with stamps from five or more bookstores will be entered into a drawing to win additional prizes.

Photograph: Courtesy Cafe con Libros

The participating bookstores are:

Adanne

Archestratus

The Bookmark Shoppe

Books Are Magic - Brooklyn Heights

Books Are Magic - Cobble Hill

Cafe con Libros, A Feminist Bookstore

The Center for Fiction

Community Bookstore

Freebird Books / Books Through Bars

Greenlight Bookstore - Flatbush

Greenlight Bookstore - Fort Greene

Head Hi

McNally Jackson - Downtown Brooklyn

McNally Jackson - Williamsburg

Mil Mundos

Pioneer Works

POWERHOUSE @ Industry City

POWERHOUSE Arena

POWERHOUSE on 8th

Quimbys

Taylor & Co.

Terrace Books

Unnameable Books

WORD

The Word Is Change

Store addresses, opening hours and a map are available here.