The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is free on weekdays this winter

Seasons come and go, but a truly great deal is evergreen.

You can take advantage of just such a gem once again this year at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, which is offering free admission to its peaceful grounds every weekday from now through February 28. Entry to the garden typically costs $15 for adults, and it already offers gratis admission on Tuesdays and Saturdays before noon.

Tuesday through Friday every week during the promotion, nature lovers looking for some respite from the bustling city can wander the serene walkways of the Garden in its quietest months. Meanwhile, those looking for a bit more excitement than just a nice meander under empty branches can take advantage of the indoor Conservatory Seasonal Highlights Tour, which allows visitors to walk through tropical, desert and Mediterranean climates and take in all the diverse flora. (And you don't even have to leave Brooklyn! What a steal.)

All in all, not a bad way to spend an afternoon. Especially if you're someone who finds themselves inspired by the sight of dead plants.