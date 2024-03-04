The Brooklyn Night Market will be back for its third year

When it comes to NYC night markets, the Queens Night Market has long reigned supreme—and for good reason, considering Queens is one of the most diverse counties in the U.S. with has some of the best food anywhere. But its quieter and newer cousin, the Brooklyn Night Market, is a heavy hitter in its own right and deserves love too, and it's actually beginning to get the recognition it deserves.

Coming back on April 29 for its third year, the Brooklyn Night Market at Industry City will take place every last Monday of the month until October and bring some of the best restaurants to one street.

If you haven’t been to the Brooklyn Night Market before, it’s huge—a single night can draw up to 6,000 guests to its 65 vendors, which also include local non-food related businesses. Although the lineup for this year’s market hasn’t been announced yet, last year’s vendors included Brooklyn favorites like the Brooklyn Dim Sum Co, ROSTACY Jamaican Kitchen, Brown Butter Bakes, and others.

Curated by the events company MHG, the Brooklyn Night Market is wedged between two Industry City buildings and takes place outdoors between 2nd and 3rd Avenue on 36th St starting at 4pm. It’s the perfect place to stop by after work once it gets warmer outside, and a great place to watch the sunset, since it’s right next to the Upper Bay.

What’s particularly special about Brooklyn’s restaurant scene as opposed to, say, Manhattan’s, is that it’s still largely dominated by mom-and-pop restaurants and small family run businesses—some of which don’t even have a storefront. The wide selection of restaurants at the Brooklyn Night Market reflects that diversity and provides a necessary platform for local chefs, artisans and entrepreneurs that you might have never known about otherwise.

“The Brooklyn Night Market is the ultimate celebration of Brooklyn's culinary might,” says Marco Shalma, the founder of MHG. “Amidst the dynamic backdrop of Industry City, it's where locals and visitors alike revel in the borough's diverse flavors and unwavering spirit—always bold, always delicious."

The event is free to attend, and you don't need a ticket. But if you RSVP here, you'll get entered into raffles and giveaways.