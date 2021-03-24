The classic bacon, egg and cheese gets a waffle-inspired upgrade at this Long Island City spot

Waffles are delicious on their own but have you ever had a waffle sandwich? Now imagine New York's signature breakfast sandwich—bacon, egg and cheese—between two crunchy-yet-fluffy waffles. That is exactly what chef Diana Manalang is offering at her Long Island City spot Little Chef Little Café.

Photograph: Courtesy of Little Chef Little Café

But the Filipino-American chef goes a step further, actually turning waffle sandwiches into all-day meals. In addition to the bacon, egg and cheese option (which can also be ordered sans meat), the pork adobo offering oozes with cheddar cheese, sesame ginger slaw, pickled onions and a side of mango habanero hot sauce. The delicious midday treat also comes in a chicken version that is identical to the previous one, albeit swapping the poultry for pork.

The balsamic berry waffle sandwich is what will raise most eyebrows: balsamic chicken, mixed greens, goat cheese and sliced berries are packed between two waffles and served with balsamic reduction. In case you were wondering, all waffle-related orders do come with a side of maple syrup.

"I added waffle sandwiches to the menu because they are comforting and are also so much yummier than bread and are buttery from the buttermilk," says the chef via email. "They are made fresh and have the perfect sandwich texture. They also soak in so much flavor... and who doesn't love syrup?"

Photograph: Courtesy of Little Chef Little Café

Overall, Manalang looks at her eatery as a love letter to comfort food. "For many of us, food provides comfort and great memories," she explains when asked about the connection between fare and wellbeing. "Take the scene in Ratatouille when Anton Ego has his first bite of ratatouille and it sparks a memory and emotion of home and comfort. That's exactly how I want my food to affect those who eat it."

Alas, healthier options are also on offer. From an interesting-looking avocado toast with mango habanero sauce to a whole range of salads, the takeout and delivery spot (outdoor patio seating is available as well) certainly delivers. But what's the fun in a salad when such eclectic menu options are also available?

