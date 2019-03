The complete list of new Smorgasburg 2019 outdoor vendors

From pizza "cupcakes" to jiggly soufflé pancakes, these are the wackiest, wildest vendors for the 2019 Smorgasburg season.

Yup, that's right. Smorgasburg is back with a spanking new outdoor line-up, opening for the spring/summer season on April 6th. We can't believe it's already been nine—nine! seasons of Franken-foods. In addition to Smorgasburg's Williamsburg East River State Park location (Saturdays) and Breeze Hill in Prospect Park (Sundays), this year you can also expect a new Friday food market near the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center. What to see we think our the cant-miss bites? Check it out here.

Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Flea

Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Flea

Photograph: Courtesy Brooklyn Flea

10below (Saturday + Sunday)

Amazeballs (Saturday + Sunday)

The Better Pop (Saturday only)

The Blue Chicken (Saturday + Sunday)

Borrachito (Saturday + Sunday)

Chofi Familia (Saturday Only)

Crack'd (Saturday + Sunday)

Fluffies (Saturday + Sunday)

Flying V Poutine (Saturday only)

Gourmet by Nuno (Saturday + Sunday)

Jing Fong (Saturday + Sunday)

Kochin (Saturday + Sunday)

La Tropikitchen (Saturday + Sunday)

Millers and Makers (Saturday + Sunday)

Muzzles (Saturday only)

Nansense (Saturday + Sunday)

Petisco Brazuca (Saturday + Sunday)

The Pizza Cupcake (Saturday + Sunday)

Sons of Thunder (Saturday + Sunday)

Tojo's Kitchen (Saturday + Sunday)

Tori-San Japanese Fried Chicken (Saturday + Sunday)

Smør (Saturday + Sunday)

Vayalo Cocina (Saturday + Sunday)

Wonton Tiva (Saturday only)

Yumpling (Saturday + Sunday)