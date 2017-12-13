The complete plan for the L train shutdown has finally been announced

We know you’ve been holding your breath for this news: The plan for the L train shutdown has finally been announced! A meeting with the Department of Transportation and the MTA on Wednesday was prompted by a recent rally in Brooklyn begging for an update. In response, the meeting outlined everything planned for the imminent shutdown.

But spoiler: This plan is not great.

The MTA has already stated that there will be increased service on the G and J lines and several bus lines, but here is the full list of updates (so far. Until they change their mind again):

There will be increased service on the M, G, J and Z lines.

There will be increased capacity on the G and C lines, with several stops offering free transfers.

The M will extend to 96th Street and 2nd Avenue on weekends and overnight.

From 3rd to 9th Avenues going east and from 3rd to 8th Avenues going west, 14th Street is closing to cars and creating an exclusive busway. It will also add travel lanes and sidewalk expansions.

A two-way bikeway will be added on 13th Street.

There will be a new pedestrian space on Union Square West from 14th to 15th Streets and 16th to 17th Streets.

There will be additional bus lanes and restrictions on the Williamsburg Bridge.

There will be direct ferry service from Williamsburg to a new dock in Manhattan.

The L train shutdown will begin in April 2019, and it will be out of order for 15 months.

[h/t NBC]

