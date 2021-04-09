The concert pavilion in Prospect Park has reopened after seven years

After a seven-year closure, the beautiful Concert Grove Pavilion in Prospect Park is officially open again—and it is looking as wonderful as ever.

Photograph: Paul Martinka

Back in 2014, the structure had to close down because of a slew of damages that a $2 million funding from the Brooklyn Delegation of the New York City Council helped resolve. The restoration project included a reconstructing of missing historical details, water damage-related repairs and the addition of new lighting.

"During this health crisis Brooklynites have been using Prospect Park and all its amenities more than ever and I think everyone in New York City’s appreciation has grown for their local parks during this pandemic," said Council Member Brad Lander in an official press release about the news. "I am thrilled that with the completion of the Concert Grove Pavilion, it will add an additional place for a new generation of families and picnickers to enjoy the pavilion and all Prospect Park has to offer."

The destination, which faces Prospect Park Lake, was designed by Calbert Vaux in 1874, drawing on "Hindu, Chinese, Moorish and Egyptian motifs," according to the Prospect Park Alliance. For reference, here are some photos of the structure throughout the years:

Photograph: Prospect Park Archives Concert Grove Pavilion in 1872

Photograph: Prospect Park Archives Concert Grove Pavilion in 1879

Photograph: Brooklyn Historical Society Concert Grove Pavilion in 1885

Most excitingly, the Alliance also announced that folks will now be able to reserve the pavillion for parties. Do note that a permit (which you can find here) is required for any event with more than 20 guests. Did COVID-19 delay your nuptials? You might have just found a new venue for your wedding.

