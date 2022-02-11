The Coney Island Mermaid Parade is officially coming back this summer!

Following a two-year, pandemic-fueled hiatus, the beloved Coney Island Mermaid Parade is officially coming back on June 18. Can you hear us screaming with delight?

"We’re all looking forward to the fun and creative spirit that the parade participants bring to the event and will be in full compliance with any COVID-related protocols that are put in place," Adam Rinn, the artistic director for Coney Island USA, said in a statement to Brooklyn Magazine. "The safety of our participants and viewers is of the utmost importance."

The outlet also revealed that registration for the 40th edition of the parade will open this Monday, February 14 right here. No word yet on who will hold the infamous King Neptune and Queen Mermaid titles. Past honorees have included comedian Judah Friedlander, Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill, late musician Lou Reed, artist Laurie Anderson and American playwright Jeremy O. Harris.

Interested New Yorkers can also sign up to be a judge for this year's event. You can read more about that right here.

The procession, which has become the largest art parade in all of the United States since first debuting back in 1983, is part and parcel of Coney Island's character, marking the unofficial start of summer. It is traditionally held on the Saturday that is closest to the summer solstice (always June 21) no matter the weather but COVID-19 has changed things a bit. Although the directors announced that the 2021 parade was going to happen, organizers eventually had to cancel the event last year—which imbues the 2022 parade with that much more anticipation and excitement.

We'll keep you abreast of any additional information regarding the happening but, for now, make sure to mark your calendars. The upcoming summer is already looking pretty awesome.