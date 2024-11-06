Subscribe
The Disney Store in Times Square has just morphed into a holiday wonderland

Complete with interactive experiences, new exclusive toys and festive decor.

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
Disney Store in Times Square
Photograph: Courtesy of Disney
The Disney Store at 1540 Broadway near 45th Street already feels like dreamland. This holiday season, though, the space will catapult patrons into a fairy-like realm complete with festive decor, enchanted in-store experiences and, of course, a ton of new on-theme toys that will make for top-notch gifts.

According to an official press release, the shop now features light-up wreaths, oversized ornaments and Disney-themed trees "to create an immersive holiday atmosphere."

In terms of toys, there is a lot to choose from: from a Be Our Guest singing tea cart play set inspired by Beauty and the Beast to plush toys paying homage to Toy Story, Aladdin, Ratatouille, Cinderella and more, you might actually be able to check off your entire holiday shopping list on site.

Expect new items inspired by upcoming releases as well—like the high anticipated Moana 2 collection! The movie is scheduled to drop this Thanksgiving.

The best way to showcase the cheery atmosphere that the Disney Store is going for is through photos. So here are some from inside the shop:

Disney Store in Times Squre
Photograph: Courtesy of Disney
Disney Store in Times Squre
Photograph: Courtesy of Disney
Disney Store in Times Squre
Photograph: Courtesy of Disney
Disney Store in Times Squre
Photograph: Courtesy of Disney
Disney Store in Times Squre
Photograph: Courtesy of Disney
Disney Store in Times Squre
Photograph: Courtesy of Disney

