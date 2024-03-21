The Empire State Building is getting an epic Star Wars takeover

Everybody knows that May 4th is every Star Wars fanatic’s favorite holiday—notably because the date sounds like one of the most iconic lines in the film (May the 4th be with you). Luckily, you don’t have to wait two more months for that date to roll by: Starting today until April 29, Star Wars is taking over the Empire State Building with multiple displays that celebrate the legendary franchise scattered throughout the building.

The takeover is part of Star Wars’ “March to May the 4th” campaign, which will unveil new products and a stunning light show at the emblematic building tonight.

Why is Star Wars on the Empire State Building?

Star Wars' collab with The Empire State Building is happening to celebrate the lead-up to May 4th as well as a splashy way to announce new product drops by the franchise.

The celebration kicked off this morning with the unveiling of a Star Wars-themed Fifth Avenue window display that celebrates the franchise’s villains. The building’s observatory will also have a LEGO Star Wars exhibit and the lighting ceremony will be attended by Hayden Christensen, known for his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in some of the Star Wars films.

Our city’s most famous building has recently hosted other legendary brands recently. In February, the Empire State Building lit up in blue and yellow to celebrate the U.S. premiere of “Pokémon Horizons: The Series,” and had a life-size Pikachu on site. In the next few days, they’re going dark in observance of Earth Hour, and then lighting the building in pastel shades on March 30 to celebrate Easter.

To add to the celebrations, the Empire State Building is hosting a screening of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back on Friday, March 22, and all tickets will include complimentary entrance to the 86th and 102nd Floor observatories as well as free drinks and snacks. You can buy tickets to the screening here.

Leading up to May 4th, fans can also expect more announcements of new product drops, including for apparel, accessories, collectibles, and more.