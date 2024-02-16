Pokémon nerds, look up! To honor Pokémon Day and the upcoming U.S. The premiere of “Pokémon Horizons: The Series,” the most famous building in the world is going to light up in blue and yellow for a few hours next week.

It’s all going to happen on February 27 from sunset to 2am. If you head over to the building during that time, you’ll also get access to exclusive Pokémon GO content and be able to partake in timed resesarch tasks and potentially earn themed rewards, including a themed Pikachu hat. If they’re really lucky, you could also run into a life sized Pikachu!

This is all happening in collaboration with The Toy Foundation, an organization that donates gifts to kids in need. “Pokémon Day is about celebrating the Pokémon brand alongside its passionate fan community, and we couldn’t think of a better way to honor that than by making a positive impact on the lives of children and families in need,” said Raquel Daniels, chief diversity and social responsibility officer at The Pokémon Company International (TPCi). “As we look forward to the Empire State Building lighting, we are continuing our support of The Toy Foundation’s important work by furthering opportunities for children and families in New York to experience the comfort and joy of play.”

Pokémon Day celebrates the brand’s 28th year since its inception in Japan, when it started out as a small animation company that spread quickly and soon took over the year. Now, it’s nearly impossible to go anywhere in the globe and meet people who are not familiar with Pokémon and its many games. “As the first new mainline Pokémon animated series released in over 25 years, ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series’ will ring in a new era for Pokémon, with unique characters and stories that will expand and evolve the franchise,” said Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing at The Pokémon Company International.

“Pokémon Horizons: The Series,” which is coming out on Netflix on March 7, follows two new characters Liko and Roy as they explore the Pokémon world’s many regions and unravel new mysteries (and critters).

The lighting is a big deal for Pokémon aficionados, who will have their fandom recognized by the city’s best known building. Recently, the Empire State Building has also lit up to simulate a beating heart for Valentine’s Day and red to ring in the Lunar New Year.