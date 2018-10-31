The Empire State Building is putting on an extra spooky light show tonight

The spookiest building in NYC tonight won’t be the (extremely) haunted Merchant’s House Museum, that former insane asylum people now live in on Roosevelt Island or even that scary brown building on the far west side where all your missed packages get sent. It’s gonna be the Empire State Building! #ESBoo

The iconic New York skyscraper is set to let its freak flag fly tonight with a captivating Halloween display designed by world-renowned lighting designer, Marc Brik. Much like many of your favorite celebrities, the skyscraper has decided to be a little bit (or a lot) extra this year.

Along with oranges, blacks, greens and purples, the spire will also show spooky pumpkins, witches and ghosts alongside flashing lights. The display will be visible throughout the Tri-State area, and those participating in the 45th annual Village Halloween Parade should have a direct view of the light spooktacular.

This actually isn't the first time this week that the Empire State hasn't gotten a little witchy. Two days ago, the spire lit up to mark the 15th anniversary of Wicked.

Not planning on making it to the parade this year? Here are some other viewing locations in the city that the Empire State Realty Trust recommends:

Brooklyn Bridge

Bryant Park

The High Line

Hoboken/Jersey City Waterfront

Hudson River Esplanade

Long Island City

Madison Square Park

Tribeca Park

Union Square

Williamsburg Waterfront