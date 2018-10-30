Village Halloween Parade: Everything you need to know

It's just the right time for Halloween: With the world feeling like more of a freak show than ever, it's high time we party with ghouls, ghosts and villains in the flesh. And NYC's got you covered. Beyond the best Halloween events, the city throws down every year at the Village Halloween Parade, a massive procession involving more than 50,000 night creatures. Here's everything you need to know about the legendary costumed event.

When is the Village Halloween Parade in NYC?

The Village Halloween Parade is on October 31, 2018 and typically goes from 7–10:30pm.

Where is the Village Halloween Parade in NYC?

The Halloween Parade runs up Sixth Ave from Spring Street to 16th Street in Manhattan. Check out a full map of the route and surrounding street closures below.

What is the theme of this year's Village Halloween Parade in NYC?

Okay, this is extremely campy, but this year's theme is I AM A ROBOT. Look out for 12-foot-tall robot puppets and marionettes taking over the walk. If you need inspiration, we recommend a high dose of Ex Machina, Fembot, Cara Delevingne at the Met Gala cyborg realness.

What is the expected weather for the Village Halloween Parade in NYC?

Wednesday night's forecast shows temperatures in the low 60s, so you're in for a rather relaxed holiday. That means you can bring out your sensibly skimpy looks for a brisk night—not Pride-level, but certainly not as buttoned up as New Year's Eve, either.

How do I march in the Village Halloween Parade in NYC?

It is free to march in the parade, but costumes are mandatory, so make sure you bring it or you’ll be left behind in civilian duds. The procession lines up at Sixth Avenue and Canal Street and rolls out from 6:30pm–8:30pm. North and west entrances to Sixth Ave will be blocked off by 6:30pm, so join the line from East Broome, Sullivan and Canal streets east of Sixth Ave. We recommend gathering your fellow monsters a few blocks away rather than trying to find your group in the middle of the chaotic lineup.

How do I march in the Village Halloween Parade in NYC?

It is free to march in the parade, but costumes are mandatory, so make sure you bring it or you’ll be left behind in civilian duds. The procession lines up at Sixth Avenue and Canal Street and rolls out from 6:30pm–8:30pm. North and west entrances to Sixth Ave will be blocked off by 6:30pm, so join the line from East Broome, Sullivan and Canal streets east of Sixth Ave. We recommend gathering your fellow monsters a few blocks away rather than trying to find your group in the middle of the chaotic lineup.

What should I know about security at the Village Halloween Parade in NYC?

In light of last week's attacks and bomb scares, it's likely that the NYPD will be extra present at this year's event. The parade always has a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol, but be sure to be extra careful this time. Last year, the parade saw heightened security following a fatal attack near the Hudson River on Halloween.

Where can I watch the Village Halloween Parade in NYC?

Just because you’re not wearing a costume this year doesn’t mean you don’t get to party. Get to Sixth Avenue early and grab a lookout spot before the parade rolls out at 7pm. The avenue becomes most congested with spectators between Bleeker and 14th Streets, so we suggest setting up camp at either the head (Spring to W Houston Streets) or tail (14th Street to 16th Street) of the parade. You can also get your makeup done and watch the parade on big screens at Samsung 837's Halloween party, going all day.

Where can I go to party after the Village Halloween Parade in NYC?

We are so glad you asked. Hit up our best Halloween events and best Halloween parties in NYC for a devilish good time.