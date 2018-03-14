The Empire State Building now has a flashy nightly light show

Any dumb, boring doctor can tell you it’s important to stand and walk around for at least a few minutes every hour. But it takes a truly fabulous one (who maybe doesn’t have an “actual” “medical” “degree”) to remind you about the importance of periodic sparkling.

Luckily, the Empire State Building (Heard of it?) has taken that fabulous, and dubiously reliable, advice to heart and will now be putting on a sparkling light show on the hour, every hour, between sunset and 2am. She’s an office building, she’s an icon, she’s beautiful and now... she a clock.

The sassy skyscraper sparkle parties will last for five minutes and showcase the building’s advanced LED light system, that was completely overhauled in 2012.

“Just as the world defines the New York City skyline by our famous silhouette, our iconic tower lights are the globally recognized icon of the New York City skyline at night,” chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust Anthony E. Malkin said in a statement announcing the new feature. “We are excited to unveil the new sparkle effect which will permanently enhance the New York skyline.”

You can share your photos and videos of the new flashy light show on social media using the hashtag #ESBsparkle. Feel free to also subtweet the Eiffel Tower who now has some catching up to do.

Photograph: Courtesy Empire State Realty Trust

