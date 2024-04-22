Time Out says

Some things get better with age. The Empire State Building—now approaching its 100th birthday—is definitely one of them.

The Empire State Building became an icon when it opened in 1931 as the world's tallest building. Though the landmark may have lost its No. 1 height status, it's remained a beloved destination with incredible views of the city. Thanks to recent updates, it's not just about the views anymore. The building now spotlights art, architecture, and history; plus, it offers a slew of cool events and excellent dining options.

Tourists tend to make the Empire State Building their first stop upon arriving in New York City, and they're onto something—it's worth a visit, no matter if you're a lifelong New Yorker or just passing through town. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of your trip to this essential gem of the Manhattan skyline.

Why is the Empire State Building so famous?

This building was a Very Big Deal since day one. It was the world's first buidling to soar higher than 100 stories, and it was completed in a record-breaking 1 year and 45 days thanks to seven million man hours of hard work. The 102-story skyscraper opened to plenty of fanfare. On May 1, 1931, President Herbert Hoover pressed a button in Washington, D.C., officially opening the building and turning on the Empire State Building's lights for the first time.

The building quickly became a tourist hotspot, even moreso when it became the setting for "King Kong." In the years since, the Empire State Building has had cameo apperances in countless movies and TV shows, stoking its status as a pop culture icon.

It's also one of the most celebrity-visited landmarks in the world attracting the likes of Mariah Carey, David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Emma Stone, Novak Djokovic, Penelope Cruz, Heidi Klum, Roger Federer, Emma Watson, Tom Cruise, Chrissy Teigen, Celine Dion, and Neil Patrick Harris, to name a few.

The Art Deco masterpiece continues its reign as the world's most famous building.

Why is it called the Empire State Building?

The name is a nod to New York's nickname of "The Empire State," per Encyclopedia Brittanica.

What's inside the building?

The historic landmark offers two observation decks: First, there's the iconic open-air 86th Floor Observatory, which offers stunning 360-degree views of the Hudson and East Rivers, the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty. There's also an open-air observatory on the 86th floor. For an even more elevated experience, check out the 102nd floor observatation deck with floor-to-ceiling views stretching up to 80 miles on a clear day.

Before you get to the top, you'll get a chance to experience the history of the venue through a variety of exhibits honoring the 3,400 people who built the 1,454-foot skyscraper. The exhibition includes historic photos and offers a sense of the intense construction process. Other sections feature the building's powerful Otis elevators, clips of its pop culture prowess, and cool photo opportunities. Plus, you'll get to learn how the building isn't just for entertainment; it's a working office building and a center of commerce in the city.

What's the story with its lights?

The tower’s lights changing colors to honor holidays, special occasions and special causes. Thanks to a state-of-the-art LED system, the lights glow in a dazzling palette of 16 million colors with limitless combinations.

Check the lighting calendar to find out what the colors signify every day or text CONNECT to 274-16 for real time updates. Want to watch a show? Go see it in person or search “Empire State Building Light Shows” on YouTube and prepare to be amazed.

Fun fact: The first light to shine atop the Empire State Building indicated that Franklin Delano Roosevelt had been elected President of the United States in November 1932.

How can I get tickets to visit?

We recommend buying your tickets online in advance. You can also opt to buy your tickets at a kiosk inside the building. Either way, you'll be purchasing timed tickets, which ensures long lines are a thing of the past. Tickets start at $44/adult. Here's a breakdown of all the different ticket types, so you can pick what's best for you.

If you want to splurge, go for the ESB All Access Tour, a guided experience tailored to your interests, which includes a champagne toast in the closed-door celebrity green room. That option costs $500/person.

For extra perks, become a member of the Empire State Building Ambassador Program, which awards points to superfans on every visit.

Time Out tip: Visiting at sunset is extra special, so try to plan your visit around that time if you can. Or if you're an early bird, opt for "The Sunrise with Starbucks Reserve at ESB" Experience. We tried it and can vouch for how magical it is.

What else can I do at the Empire State Building?

The Empire State Building often plays host to fun events, like movie screenings, so keep an eye on their website for upcoming showtimes.

After you've brushed up on your NYC history and taken some beautiful photos of the view, head to the basement of the Empire State Building for a quiet moment in the Starbucks Reserve Cafe, where you can sip ESB-exclusive coffee drinks and dine on Italian pastries and other snacks. There's also a grab-and-go Starbucks cafe on the ground floor.

For a sit-down meal, head to STATE Grill and Bar, the building's signature restaurant. There's also a Tacombi location for margaritas and from-scratch tacos.

Time Out tip: We recommend booking an experience at the Starbucks Reserve location. An espresso martini workshop or a coffee lab class will keep spirits elevated.

