The Empire State Building transforms into a giant Easter egg this weekend

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Thursday March 29 2018, 11:48am

 

Bring on the Peeps and chocolate eggs! Easter is this Sunday, and if you forgot to put your basket out, the Empire State Building is here to remind you.

In honor of the religious holiday, the New York attraction will be lit to look like a giant pastel Easter egg. The light show begins Friday evening and lasts through Sunday, April 1. Can't wait to celebrate? Check out the best things to do for Easter as well as when the infamously whimsical Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival starts.

