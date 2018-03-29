The Empire State Building transforms into a giant Easter egg this weekend

A post shared by Empire State Building (@empirestatebldg) on Nov 13, 2015 at 9:23am PST

Bring on the Peeps and chocolate eggs! Easter is this Sunday, and if you forgot to put your basket out, the Empire State Building is here to remind you.

In honor of the religious holiday, the New York attraction will be lit to look like a giant pastel Easter egg. The light show begins Friday evening and lasts through Sunday, April 1. Can't wait to celebrate? Check out the best things to do for Easter as well as when the infamously whimsical Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival starts.

