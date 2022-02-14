The Empire State Building will be lit Tiffany Blue for Valentine's Day

For the first time ever, the Empire State Building will not shine red on Valentine's Day. As part of a partnership with the iconic jewelry brand, the famous skyscraper will glow Tiffany Blue in honor of the day of love tonight.

A surprise celebrity guest will also visit the destination right before sunset to officially flip the switch.

As part of the partnership with Tiffany & Co., the Empire State Building's 86th floor Observatory has also turned into a floral heaven. Long Island-based shop Hometown Flower Co. has set up a pop-up on premise, selling fresh flowers from an on-site truck. The outdoor area has been decked out with pink floral arrangements and shiny gold hearts: a perfect photo opportunity that we wouldn't mind seeing all year round.

Just a few days from now, on February 18, the Empire State Building will glow in red, yellow and blue to celebrate the return of Sesame Street Live! at the Hulu Theater and, just a few days after that, the colors will turn into red, white and blue in honor of President's Day. You can check out the full schedule of hue-related events right here.

A New York landmark in and of itself, the Empire State Building has also turned into an unofficial marker of holidays, events and causes as New Yorkers of all kinds have been using its color-changing abilities to notify the city of special occasions and more.