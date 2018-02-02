The Empire State Building’s lights will become a live scoreboard on Super Bowl Sunday

If no New York teams are in the Super Bowl, does the Super Bowl even matter? According to the Empire State Building, it sure does, and the skyscraper is putting on an epic light show to celebrate.

At the kickoff for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4, at 6:30pm, the Empire State Building’s lights will transform into a live scoreboard. Alternating sides of the tower will light up in green and white for the Philadelphia Eagles; and red, white and blue for the New England Patriots. Every time there’s a scoring play, the lights will sparkle for the scoring team and then remain lit for whichever team’s in the lead. (It will not display any sparkles for the halftime show, which seems like a bit of a missed opportunity.)

When the game ends, the building will put on a light show in the winner’s colors for 30 minutes then remain lit until 2am, right about when you’ll be stumbling home from Super Bowl events in a beer-and-wings-induced food coma.

Don’t be surprised to see backlash to the display, though: When the Empire State Building innocently tweeted congratulations to the Eagles and the Patriots after the AFC and NFC Championships, New Yorkers were not having it. Obviously, New Yorkers only support New York teams (even though this year the Jets and Giants were…not the best). “This is a national disgrace. Whoever decided this was a good idea is not a New Yorker and should be banned from the state,” said one response on Twitter. Another added, “Even buildings can be bandwagons.”

Apparently, even though the Patriots won the very first Super Bowl ever to go into overtime last year in a ridiculously exciting game, New Yorkers are not easily impressed.

