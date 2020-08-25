The Empire State Building's newly renovated 102nd floor observatory is now open

One of the city’s most sky-high attractions is once again welcoming visitors.

The (quite literal) crown jewel of the Empire State Building, the Top Deck, is now open to the public. The newly renovated 102nd floor observatory is reached via a glass elevator from the 86th floor observatory. (No, you will not be leaving with ownership of a whimsical chocolate factory.) Once you arrive at the tip-top of the iconic skyscraper, you'll be greeted with a spectacular view of the city and beyond. Like, way beyond.

In fact, on a clear day, the observatory says you can see up to 80 miles into the distance. (That’s far enough to see six different states!) The panoramic view can be seen out of 24 windows spread all the way around the architecturally significant space.

If it's been a while since you've been to the Empire State Building, it may be time for a return visit. After a huge renovation, the building is now home to three different floors of observatories, as well as a new museum, with everything from facts on the famous building to a giant King Kong you can pose with. (There seems to be a trend of that lately.)

You can find more information on the experience here. Tickets start at $72 for adults to enter the one-of-a-kind space and $66 for children. That may seem a bit steep but if you’ve spent the last five months staring out or your apartment window at a parking lot, a change in perspective may be sorely in order.

Most popular on Time Out

- The Metropolitan Opera streams full Verdi classics every night this week

- The most stunning outdoor dining spaces in NYC

- 10 perks of wearing a mask all the time in NYC

- 20 notable NYC restaurants and bars that have now permanently closed

- NYC gyms will be allowed to open in September

Share the story