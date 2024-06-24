The F train is shutting down in Brooklyn for eight weekends this summer

The F train is not exactly world-renown for its reliability and, this summer, it's about to get a lot less reliable if you live in Southern Brooklyn. For eight weekends, the F train will be suspended as the MTA works on much needed renovations on the line's nearly century-old communication system.

The repairs will allow trains to run faster and closer together, making the F line more efficient overall once the work is done, according to amNY. Until then, commuters in that part of Brooklyn will have to come up with alternative modes of transit.

The delays are going to impact F train stops between Church Avenue and Coney Island.

The closures will begin on the weekend of Friday, July 5 until Monday, July 8. The train will then run regularly for the rest of July before getting suspended again on the weekend of August 9 and during every subsequent weekend after that until September 3. The only weekend in August that the train will not be suspended will be the weekend of August 30.

If you rely on that route, there will be a free bus shuttle service between Church Avenue and Coney Island, but make sure to account for traffic and longer travel times than you would if you were taking the subway on a regular day.

If you're just trying to get to Coney Island from Manhattan or other parts of the city, you can also take the D, N, and Q trains.

The F train is already considered one of the least reliable subway lines in the entire system, according to a poll taken by the MTA. Out of the dozens of trains lines, it was found to be the one with the most delays, with just a 71% timeliness rate. Translation: it's only on time two-thirds of trips.

Although the disruptions are sure to cause issues to many commuters, we hope the repairs will actually fix long-standing problems and, perhaps, work on the F train's horrible reputation.