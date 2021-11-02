New York
230 Fifth igloos
Photograph: Courtesy of 230 Fifth

The famous heated igloos are back at 230 Fifth rooftop

'Tis the season to drink in an igloo!

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
We'll be honest: we're not always the biggest fans of 230 Fifth. Don't get us wrong: the views from up there are beautiful and the drinks are delicious, but the rooftop gets pretty crowded during the year. Yet, once winter rolls around, we can't help but feel the pull of the midtown destination, when the staff sets up the famous heated igloos that we could spend all season in.

The glowing cocoons, which opened to the public yesterday, will stay in place through April 15 and, as usual, will be able to accommodate up to ten guests at once. Yes, you'll still find warm red snuggies for use inside each one.

Although reservations are suggested—especially if heading there with a group of six or more—the igloos are also accessible by walk-ins pending availability. You can plan your visit right here.

In addition to admiring the spectacular views, you'll be able to order food and drinks from inside each bubble. 

On the libations menu you'll find a few types of hot ciders (vodka apple cider, hot virgin cider and apple pie cider among them), plus hot coffees and teas and an entire section dedicated to hot chocolate—both the boozy and the virgin type.

You'll also be treated to a daily light show, which is sure to make for excellent Instagram fodder.  

