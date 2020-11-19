The fastest places to get a COVID-19 test in NYC

[title]
With the holidays almost here, you may need a COVID-19 test and you may need it done ASAP. Testing is certainly ramping up as the city begins to see numbers passing three percent in positivity rate—the unsettling signs of a second wave.
Over the past several months of the pandemic, urgent care clinics such as CityMD have done much of the sample collection for the coronavirus through rapid, PCR and antibody testing.
However, there are not currently enough urgent care sites for the demand. CityMD announced Friday that due to recent wrap-around lines, all of its locations will now be be closing 90 minutes earlier. Long lines for testing at sites have kept doctors and staff at work far later than their scheduled business hours.
"For months, our urgent care sites have been extraordinarily busy, seeing millions of patients for typical urgent care needs plus increasing numbers of people seeking medical evaluation and a COVID-19 test," CityMD said in an email sent to patients. "As you may have noticed, long lines are a daily fact at nearly every CityMD as we see a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the region."
"Our goal is to treat every person who needs care, period, but unfortunately, we can't stay open past our normal hours on a daily basis," the email continued. "Our site staff and doctors have been seeing patients well beyond normal closing time for months now, and we've reached the point where they are sacrificing their own safety and health."
What are the fastest sites right now in NYC?
There is COVID-19 testing available throughout the five boroughs. However, it is New York’s Public Hospital network or NYC Health + Hospitals, that have the fastest turnaround times for rapid testing. You can find which location is closest to you. Here are testing sites by New York State by borough:
Bronx
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Belvis
545 East 142nd Street
Bronx, New York 10454
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi
1400 Pelham Parkway South
Bronx, New York 10461
718-918-5000
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln
234 East 149th Street
Bronx, New York 10451
718-579-5000
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Morrisania
1225 Gerard Avenue
Bronx, New York 10452
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx
3424 Kossuth Avenue
Bronx, New York 10467
Appointments: 844-692-4692
General Information: 718-918-5700
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Tremont
1920 Webster Ave
Bronx, New York 10457
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
4101 White Plains
4101 White Plains Road
Bronx, NY 10466
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Bathgate Contract Postal Station
4006 3rd Avenue
Bronx, NY 19457
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Edward Grant
1302 Edward L Grant Highway (Entrance on W 169th and Cromwell)
Bronx, NY 10452
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid Point of Care Testing Available Here
Rain Boston Road Senior Center
2424 Boston Road
Bronx, NY 10467
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
St James Rec Center
2530 Jerome Avenue
Bronx, NY 10468
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid Point of Care Testing Available Here
Co-op City Retail Space
105 Dreiser Loop
Bronx, NY 10475
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Brooklyn
NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
2601 Ocean Parkway
Brooklyn, New York 11235
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Cumberland
100 North Portland Avenue
Brooklyn, New York 11205
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, East New York
2094 Pitkin Avenue
Brooklyn, New York 11207
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Homecrest
1601 Avenue S.
Brooklyn, New York 11229
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Ida G. Israel Community Health Center
2925 W 19th Street
Brooklyn, New York 11224
844-NYC-4NYC
Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Jonathan Williams Houses
333 Roebling Street
Brooklyn, New York 11211
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m – 3:30 p.m
Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m – 2 p.m
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
451 Clarkson Avenue
Brooklyn, New York 11203
718-245-3131
Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.)
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull
760 Broadway
Brooklyn, New York 11206
718-963-8000
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
4002 Fort Hamilton
4002 Fort Hamilton Parkway
Brooklyn, NY 11218
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid Point of Care Testing Available Here
Bay Ridge 5th Ave
8511 & 8515 5th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11209
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Bensonhurst 14th Ave
6315 14th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11219
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid Point of Care Testing Available Here
Brooklyn Army Terminal
140 58th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11220
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Canarsie Muni Lot
622 E 99th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11236 (aka 1389 Rockaway Parkway)
844-NYC-4NYC
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Midwood Pre-K
1223 Coney Island Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11230
844-NYC-4NYC
Rapid Point of Care Testing Available Here
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Red Hook Recreation Center
155 Bay Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
844-NYC-4NYC
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Starrett City
1279 Pennsylvania Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11239
Monday – Sunday, 9am-7pm
Manhattan
NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue
462 First Avenue
New York, New York 10016
212-562-5555
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Friday, Walk Ins: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Saturday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health
Dyckman-Clinica de Las Americas
175 Nagle Avenue
New York, New York 10034
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Gouverneur
227 Madison Street
New York, New York 10002
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem
506 Lenox Avenue
New York, New York 10037
212-939-1000
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan
1901 First Avenue
New York, New York 10029
212-423-6262
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Sydenham
264 West 118th Street
New York, New York 10026
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Highbridge Pool
2301 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, New York 10033
844-NYC-4NYC
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Old Broadway
21 Old Broadway
New York, NY 10027
844-NYC-4NYC
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saint Nicholas Houses
281 West 127th Street
New York, New York 10035
844-NYC-4NYC
Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Queens
NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst
79-01 Broadway
Elmhurst, New York 11373
718-334-4000
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens
82-68 164th Street
Jamaica, New York 11432
718-883-3000
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Sunday, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Woodside
50-53 Newtown Road
Woodside, New York 11377
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Dates: Last day is November 19
51-30 Northern Boulevard
51-30 Northern Boulevard
Woodside, NY 11377
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid Point of Care Testing Available Here
Beach 39th
39-20 Rockaway Beach Boulevard
Queens, NY 11691
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid Point of Care Testing Available Here
The Episcopal Church of St. Alban the Martyr
116-42 Farmers Blvd
St. Albans, NY 11412
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Kew Gardens Hills Library
72-33 Vleigh Pl
Queens, NY 11367
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid Point of Care Testing Available Here
LaGuardia Airport
Terminal B Parking Garage, Level 1
Queens, NY 11371
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sorrentino Rec Center
18-48 Cornaga Avenue
Queens, NY 11691
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Queens Public Library at Lefferts
103-34 Lefferts Blvd
South Richmond Hill, NY 11419
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid Point of Care Testing Available Here
Windsor Park Library
79-50 Bell Blvd
Flushing/Queens, NY 11364
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Staten Island
NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Vanderbilt
165 Vanderbilt Avenue
Staten Island, New York 10304
844-NYC-4NYC
COVID-19 Testing and Antibody Testing Offered Here
Monday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Former St John Villa HS
57 Cleveland Place
Staten Island, NY 10305
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Greenbelt Recreation Center
501 Brielle Avenue
Staten Island, NY 10314
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Mariners Harbor Library
Mariner’s Harbor Branch
206 South Avenue
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Staten Island Ferry Terminal
1 Bay St, Retail Space 103 (Level 1 of the Ferry Terminal, next to the North Shore Esplanade exit)
Staten Island, NY 10301
Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Rapid Point of Care Testing Available Here
Are tests administered at NYS health and hospitals a different type? What qualifies them as a “rapid’ test?
No, they are no different. Tests at New York State health and hospital are still PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests you may take at an urgent care, but they fall into the category of “rapid” or “express” because there is a testing lab onsite in the building, to check your results immediately. Other remote sites that are not considered express locations, offer PCR testing that may takes up to 3-5 days for results, as they need to pass your results to a lab carrier who then transports it to a corresponding lab.
Are some test more accurate than others?
Outside of the state and government network of sites, some locations may have different variations of testing. For example, some locations may offer, spit tests, mouth swabs, or nasal swabs that do not go all the way into your nasal passage, which could be less reliable, explains a representative for the Department of Health.
For quickly-concluded tests, there is always a chance of receiving a false positive—but usually never a false negative. If you are negative that often means you are negative.
Is testing still free?
Community testing sites operated by NYC Health + Hospitals offer free and convenient testing on a walk-in only basis.
However, there's some additional information you should know. In New York, COVID-19 diagnostic testing is free for sites affiliated with the NYC Test & Trace Corps, but testing sites not run by New York State may charge a fee, according to the Department of Health.
If you go to a testing site operated by local governments, private companies or not-for-profit organizations, check with the testing site, your health care provider or by calling the New York State COVID-19 hotline (1-888-364-3065) in advance of being tested. You'll want to confirm you will not be responsible for any fees associated with your test.
Why would there be a COVID fee anyway?
COVID fees vary from one practice or hospital to the next, but generally fees are for added costs of operating such as PPE. Cleaning materials are still in exceedingly high demand.
Remember: Governor Cuomo recommended New Yorkers should not travel around the holidays, and the state has prohibited gatherings larger than 10 people in private residences. Keep getting tested regularly and slow the spread!
