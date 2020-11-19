The fastest places to get a COVID-19 test in NYC

CityMD sites will now close 90 minutes earlier every day—here's where else you can go for a quick, reliable test.

With the holidays almost here, you may need a COVID-19 test and you may need it done ASAP. Testing is certainly ramping up as the city begins to see numbers passing three percent in positivity rate—the unsettling signs of a second wave.

Over the past several months of the pandemic, urgent care clinics such as CityMD have done much of the sample collection for the coronavirus through rapid, PCR and antibody testing.

However, there are not currently enough urgent care sites for the demand. CityMD announced Friday that due to recent wrap-around lines, all of its locations will now be be closing 90 minutes earlier. Long lines for testing at sites have kept doctors and staff at work far later than their scheduled business hours.

"For months, our urgent care sites have been extraordinarily busy, seeing millions of patients for typical urgent care needs plus increasing numbers of people seeking medical evaluation and a COVID-19 test," CityMD said in an email sent to patients. "As you may have noticed, long lines are a daily fact at nearly every CityMD as we see a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases across the region."

"Our goal is to treat every person who needs care, period, but unfortunately, we can't stay open past our normal hours on a daily basis," the email continued. "Our site staff and doctors have been seeing patients well beyond normal closing time for months now, and we've reached the point where they are sacrificing their own safety and health."

What are the fastest sites right now in NYC?

There is COVID-19 testing available throughout the five boroughs. However, it is New York’s Public Hospital network or NYC Health + Hospitals, that have the fastest turnaround times for rapid testing. You can find which location is closest to you. Here are testing sites by New York State by borough:

Is testing still free?

Community testing sites operated by NYC Health + Hospitals offer free and convenient testing on a walk-in only basis.

However, there's some additional information you should know. In New York, COVID-19 diagnostic testing is free for sites affiliated with the NYC Test & Trace Corps, but testing sites not run by New York State may charge a fee, according to the Department of Health.

If you go to a testing site operated by local governments, private companies or not-for-profit organizations, check with the testing site, your health care provider or by calling the New York State COVID-19 hotline (1-888-364-3065) in advance of being tested. You'll want to confirm you will not be responsible for any fees associated with your test.

Why would there be a COVID fee anyway?

COVID fees vary from one practice or hospital to the next, but generally fees are for added costs of operating such as PPE. Cleaning materials are still in exceedingly high demand.

Remember: Governor Cuomo recommended New Yorkers should not travel around the holidays, and the state has prohibited gatherings larger than 10 people in private residences. Keep getting tested regularly and slow the spread!

Most popular on Time Out

- 11 ridiculously cozy outdoor dining spots in NYC

- NYC releases new rules for outdoor dining

- The best restaurants in NYC right now

- How close is NYC to banning indoor dining again?

- Best Thanksgiving movies for kids and families

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.