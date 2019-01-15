The first BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! concert of the summer has been announced

The BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! series—a bunch of mostly-free concerts and events in Prospect Park and one of the best things to happen in NYC every summer—has announced the first show of its 2019 season. That gig, on Tuesday, August 6th, will be headlined by the crown prince of playful indie-rock, Mac DeMarco, someone who we've had a cup of coffee with in Queens and interviewed a handful of other times over the years.

Mac is a charismatic performer, wise-cracking banterer, noodly guitarist and, surprisingly to some, robust and affectingly emotional vocalist. While most of the concerts at the Prospect Park Bandshell are free (with a small donation), others are ticketed shows that serve as benefits for the series at large. This is the latter—so you'll want to pick up tickets when they go on sale January 18th at 11am.

In addition to the park show, Mac's schedule includes stops at Coachella and Bonnaroo. He's also promised a new album, which will be the debut release on his record label, called of course, Mac’s Record Label. Since he'll probably be too busy to grill you a hot dog this summer, maybe offer him one of yours.