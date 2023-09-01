New York
Electric Zoo music festival, New York City, NY
Electric Zoo

The first day of Electric Zoo has been canceled just hours before the show

Saturday and Sunday shows are still on as planned.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Just hours before the massive, three-day electronic music festival was set to begin, Electric Zoo's first day has been canceled. The festivals second two days—Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3—are still on as planned. 

Festival organizers posted a note on the Electric Zoo website, app and Twitter pages today not long before the show was set to begin at 3pm on Randall's Island Park. They cited supply chain issues for the cancellation, as they were unable to complete construction of the main stage before show time. 

"The global supply chain disruptions have impacted industries worldwide, and, sadly, our beloved festival has not been immune. These unexpected delays have prevented us from completing the construction of the main stage in time for Day 1," festival organizers said on their website.

The festival's first day—today, September 1—was set to include a headlining show by Kx5 and a sunset set by Kaskade, along with performances by Excision, Madeon, Galantis, The Blessed Madonna, Griz, The Chainsmokers, and HoneyLuv.

They called the decision "honestly heartbreaking" and said they "did not want to compromise the quality and integrity of the event you truly deserve."

"We ask for your forgiveness and understanding during this challenging time. We are profoundly sorry for all the inconvenience and disappointment this will cause. Your unwavering support has always been the backbone of Electric Zoo, and we pledge to make the remaining days of the festival an unforgettable experience," the statement read. 

Friday ticket-holders will be refunded. Those with multiple-day tickets will receive credit for one of the days. Similarly, all Friday ferry and bus ticket holders will receive a full refund, and those with multiple-day transport tickets will receive a refund equivalent to the amount of one day.  

Three women dance at Electric Zoo.
Photograph: Courtesy of Electric Zoo

Comments appeared to be disabled on an Instagram post announcing the news, but comments on Twitter (or is it X?) included the following: "This is a joke right?" "So are there going to be pop up shows or anything?" and "Rope off main stage." 

Comments on other Electric Zoo Instagram posts pointed out that some people spent money on flights, hotels and outfits only to be informed of the cancellation abruptly this morning.

Saturday and Sunday are on as planned.

"On a brighter note, Saturday and Sunday are set to be truly magical," the statement says. "Starting from 1pm on both days, we look forward to uniting with all of you to celebrate life and music, and dance through the sunset with the iconic backdrop of the New York skyline, right in the heart of New York City. Let’s come together, stronger than before, to create moments that will be etched in our memories forever."

