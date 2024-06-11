The first-ever Capital One Lounge at JFK Airport pays homage to NYC

Capital One is diving into the airport lounge world, opening its first-ever location at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the near future (no exact opening date has been revealed yet). Travelers will find the 13,000-square-foot destination inside the Retail Hall at Terminal 4, where they will get to relax before a flight and perhaps eat some food as well.

Rendering: Courtesy of Capital One

Although specifics regarding pricing and access have yet to be announced, an official press release mentions that the brand's Venture X or Venture X Business card will "unlock unlimited, complimentary access" to the space.

The space as a whole functions as a tribute to the city around it: a specially-trained cheesemonger will be on site to serve local cheeses from artisans from the nearby Hudson Valley and New York region, plus cured meats, house-made accompaniments and paired wine and beer selections.

Classic offerings also include the bagels and coffee drinks available at the in-lounge bodega: there's nothing more New York than a cup of java and a properly prepared bagel, after all.

Expect partnerships with local breweries, mixologists, bakeries and coffee pros to yield some pretty outstanding culinary options as well.

In-lounge design elements also nod to New York, with many features works sourced from local artists. Case in point: the hanging glass sculpture by Brooklyn-based Shakúff Custom Lighting that is the central focal point inside the lounge.

"The piece features small glass stones suspended in a cascading form to symbolize the varied and colorful experiences throughout Manhattan and, above the main bar, another glass fixture will feature a combination of hand-blown glass and brass elements that emulate branches and vegetation inherent to New York City," reads an official press release.

Basically, the new lounge will function as a microcosm of New York—which sounds awesome to us.