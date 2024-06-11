New York
Timeout

Capital One
Rendering: Courtesy of Capital One

The first-ever Capital One Lounge at JFK Airport pays homage to NYC

Check out the renderings!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Capital One is diving into the airport lounge world, opening its first-ever location at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the near future (no exact opening date has been revealed yet). Travelers will find the 13,000-square-foot destination inside the Retail Hall at Terminal 4, where they will get to relax before a flight and perhaps eat some food as well. 

Capital One
Rendering: Courtesy of Capital One

Although specifics regarding pricing and access have yet to be announced, an official press release mentions that the brand's Venture X or Venture X Business card will "unlock unlimited, complimentary access" to the space. 

The space as a whole functions as a tribute to the city around it: a specially-trained cheesemonger will be on site to serve local cheeses from artisans from the nearby Hudson Valley and New York region, plus cured meats, house-made accompaniments and paired wine and beer selections.

Classic offerings also include the bagels and coffee drinks available at the in-lounge bodega: there's nothing more New York than a cup of java and a properly prepared bagel, after all.

Expect partnerships with local breweries, mixologists, bakeries and coffee pros to yield some pretty outstanding culinary options as well.

In-lounge design elements also nod to New York, with many features works sourced from local artists. Case in point: the hanging glass sculpture by Brooklyn-based Shakúff Custom Lighting that is the central focal point inside the lounge.

"The piece features small glass stones suspended in a cascading form to symbolize the varied and colorful experiences throughout Manhattan and, above the main bar, another glass fixture will feature a combination of hand-blown glass and brass elements that emulate branches and vegetation inherent to New York City," reads an official press release. 

Basically, the new lounge will function as a microcosm of New York—which sounds awesome to us.

