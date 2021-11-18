The first-ever cashierless Starbucks is now open in NYC

The future is here: You can now order and pick-up your skinny vanilla latte without having to take out your wallet at the very first cashierless Starbucks, located in New York.

Photograph: Courtesy of Starbucks

A partnership between two retail giants, the new destination is located inside an Amazon Go store on 59th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues.

Customers get to place their orders on the Starbucks app, head to the new shop, check on the status of their drink on a digital screen, grab it from a barista and just walk out without reaching for cash or a credit card thanks to Amazon Go's "Just Walk Out" technology.

Photograph: Courtesy of Starbucks

In addition to the full coffee menu, expect a curated assortment of food and beverages in the Amazon market portion of the space—think snacks, pre-made salads, sandwiches, pastries and more.

After retrieving your food and drink, you could choose to hang out in the on-site lounge, which features individual workspaces and larger tables with USB ports and power outlets. Basically, consider this your new home-office away from home.

"Our goal with this new store concept is to give our customers the ability to choose which experience is right for them as they go through their day, whether it is utilizing the Starbucks and Amazon apps to purchase food and beverages on the go, or deciding to stay in the lounge for the traditional third place experience Starbucks is known for," said Katie Young, the senior vice president of global growth and development at Starbucks, in an official press release announcing the opening.

Photograph: Courtesy of Starbucks

The java company also revealed that it will open two additional stores in 2022, including one at the New York Times Building on 40th Street and Eighth Avenue.

As incredibly cool as the concept sounds, we must admit that we still find the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the Meatpacking District to be one of the raddest and most beautiful destinations in the neighborhood, where visitors get to see the process behind the creation of some of the most popular drinks around the country. There's just something about coffee...