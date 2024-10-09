The first-ever Manhattan Primark is opening in Herald Square

Say goodbye to your money, shopaholic New Yorkers: Primark, the international clothing retailer known for its value prices, just announced that it will soon open a flagship at 150 West 34th Street in Herald Square, right across the street from Penn Station. This will be the brand's first-ever store in Manhattan.

"Opening a location in the epicenter of US fashion is going to be an exciting milestone for Primark US," said Kevin Tulip, Primark US President, in an official statement. "When the opportunity arose to bring Primark to Herald Square in Manhattan, a store with exceptionally high foot traffic, national influence, and perfectly located to attract customers who already know us from other Primark stores in the boroughs and surrounding areas, we knew it was the perfect fit."

The new 54,000-square-foot shop will eventually be Primark's 11th in the state of New York, following the debut of another address at the Queens Center later this year. Other New York locations include ones in Brooklyn and Queens.

Although no official opening date has yet been announced, we're already dreaming of the closet revamp that will follow our first excursion to the retail giant.

From fashion finds for men, women and children to beauty and home decor finds, expect to spend your entire afternoon perusing through Primark's relatively affordable aisles.

Happy shopping!