When it comes top-notch Mexican food in the country, New York often gets unfairly snubbed for its sunnier cousin city in the West Coast. Although it might be true that L.A.'s Mexican cultural presence is bigger and more evident than it is here, you would be remiss to dismiss the bustling Mexican culinary scene across the five boroughs.

In an effort to give New York City Mexican food the love and attention it deserves, Paulina Montiel and Noe Zepeda, two friends who run Migo Events, are throwing New York's first ever Mexican Restaurant Week, which will showcase dozens of carefully selected Mexican restaurants across the city that range from higher end, sit down spots to more casual mom and pop joints.

From October 7 to 13, more than 20 Mexican eateries across Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens will take part in Mexican Restaurant Week, and all participating restaurants will offer special multi-course packages for $45 or less.

Notable participants include Mexi BK, a spot inspired by Mexico City and known for its beloved tuna tartare tostada and a popular cocktail called El Mexi; King of Taco, a taco truck founded in Jackson Heights that has since garnered a cult following; Family's Cafe in the Bronx, a beloved family owned restaurant; and Meli's Taqueria in East Harlem, which specializes in fare from Puebla.

Organizers Montiel and Zepeda are no strangers to the culture: Migo Events, a party we wrote about earlier this year, centers around the New York Mexican community. They duo also got some input from Jolay Silva, an influencer who uses her platform to highlight Latin restaurants across New York City.

Photograph: By Jeffrey Enrique Salazar Paulina Montiel and Noe Zepeda

"Our mission was to close the gap between niche artisanal restaurants and your mom and pop shop, each delicious but the price point different," Montiel tells Time Out. "As we build Migo Events, we continue with the idea of Mexicans working together to build a community and support one another. It does not matter if it's art, events, or food, Mexicans we deserve to be seen."

To learn more and get updates about Mexican Restaurant Week, check out Migo Events on Instagram.