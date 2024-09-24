This super famous Chinese restaurant is hosting its first-ever soup dumpling festival

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, the famous Chinese food destination with locations in Flushing and Manhattan, will be hosting its first-ever annual soup dumpling festival on October 6 on Sixth Avenue between 31st and 32nd Streets. The event will kick off 10am and wrap up by 6pm.

Given the popularity of the eatery's soup dumplings, we expect a ton of people to rush to the destination to sample some of its most beloved sets, so make sure to get there relatively early to beat the rush.

In addition to the various sets, attendees will also get to order from an a la carte menu filled with sought-after delicacies, including the four happiness sponge tofu dish (braised tofu with bamboo shoots and wood ear mushrooms), the cucumber salad with garlic, pan fried pork buns, fried vegetable spring rolls, braised beef noodle soup and the beef tendon and tripe cooked in spicy sauce.

Best of all: the restaurant will host soup dumpling making classes for 10 to 12 people each in the morning and the afternoon—so that you could start making your own version of the Chinese food at home. You can sign up for those lessons right here.

Word to the wise: once you get there, certainly spend time perusing the menu but do not leave without also ordering the Lucky Six soup dumplings, a six-piece combination dish featuring a pork soup dumpling, a crab meat and pork soup dumpling, a chicken soup dumpling, a scallop and pork soup dumpling, a black truffle and pork soup dumpling, a gourd luffa option and a shrimp and pork one. It'll only cost you $16 and let you sample a vast array of top-notch culinary items.

Our stomach are already grumbling.