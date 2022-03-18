The first ever net-zero energy library in NYC is now open on Staten Island

A solar panel array on the building's roof provides nearly 100% of the energy it needs throughout the year.

The New York Public Library just celebrated the opening of its 14th branch on Staten Island—and there's a lot to unpack there.

Photograph: Courtesy of the New York Public Library

Let's start with what we deem to be the most exciting portion of the project: its eco-friendliness. Found inside the Bricktown Commons shopping center, Charleston Library at 225 Bricktown Way is the first net-zero energy library in all of New York City. What that means is that it basically creates all the fuel it needs to function on its own—that's mostly thanks to a solar panel array on the roof that, according to an official press release, "will provide nearly 100% of the energy that the building uses throughout the year."

The project also had a 63% minority, women-owned business participation during construction which, believe it or not, is a lot to say for an effort of this magnitude.

Photograph: Courtesy of the New York Public Library

The library cost $17 million to build and for good reason. Inside, patrons will notice flexible community spaces for a variety of different programs, including technology workshops and book discussions. Other features include a children's room with a storytime area, stroller parking, computers and a bathroom; a teen room with a lounge space and computers; an adult reading room overlooking Fairview Park and a special "branch chair" by Maine-based furniture maker Thos. Moser. The item was built as an ode to the special chairs that architects Carrère and Hastings designed for the 42nd Street library in Manhattan back in 1907. Those chairs are still in use!

The outside space of the Charleston branch is also worth exploring. The entry plaza boasts benches perfect for people watching and a new, permanent public artwork by artist Mark Reigelmän adorns both the outside and the inside of the building.

Commissioned by the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs' Percent for Art program, the piece is called "Curiouser" and, inspired by works of literature, it consists of a variety of small metal objects that hark back to essential readings and stories. You'll have fun finding them all throughout the property.

Photograph: Courtesy of the New York Public Library

"The opening of the Charleston Library symbolizes an important moment in the history of The New York Public Library and the city we serve—representing a time of growth and renewal after extraordinary challenges," said Anthony W. Marx, president of the New York Public Library, in an official statement. "Libraries are singularly equipped to provide New York City’s communities with spaces that foster connection and collaboration. As we enter a new chapter following a period of so much uncertainty and isolation, this beautiful new library—with its dedicated and knowledgeable staff and vital resources—will reinforce the support and inspiration that New Yorkers need and deserve."

In addition to its array of glorious features, the new library is an important one because it is only the second new branch to set up a home on Staten Island in the last decade. Residents will be glad to know that Port Richmond Library, which opened in the borough back in 1905, is expected to undergo major renovations and re-open in the fall of 2023.

What a time to live on Staten Island, right?