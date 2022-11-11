The first-ever New York Jewish Book Festival is happening next month!

The Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust just announced the full schedule for its very first New York Jewish Book Festival, which will kick off on Sunday, December 11 and run from 10am through 9pm at the cultural institution in Battery Park City.

Guests will get to attend author talks and signings, panels and more for free, with a suggested donation of $10.

There will be plenty of fascinating highlights to be a part of throughout the day, including appearances by renowned writer Gary Shteyngart, culinary historian Michael Twitty of Koshersoul fame, journalists A.O. Scott and Mark Harris, and illustrator and author Maira Kalman, who just released her new book Women Holding Things.

Children and families will also enjoy the presence of PJ Library and Kalaniot Books. You can look through the entire schedule and reserve a spot right here.

"We are proud to present this inaugural event featuring an exciting lineup of authors, panels, and activities that will touch on a range of topics that will appeal to diverse audiences of all ages," said Jack Kliger, president and chief executive officer of the Museum of Jewish Heritage, in an official statement about the event. "We fully expect this to become an annual tradition, one that highlights our commitment to celebrate Jewish life."

While walking through the space, attendees can also grab some food at the on-site, kosher LOX Café. Beware: the lox selection will actually get you dizzy (in a good way!) and anything from the herring portion of the menu is a must-try, but do also order the cheese blintzes with sour cream for a taste of the familiar.

Bonus point: while on premise, you'll have access to the museum's various exhibits, including "Survivors: Faces of Life after the Holocaust," where you will gaze at the striking portraits of 75 Holocaust survivors, and the main exhibit "The Holocaust: What Hate Can Do," an expansive presentation told through personal stories, objects, photos and film.

We have no doubt that the inaugural New York Jewish Book Festival will be a success and that the event will turn into an absolute must-visit each year.