The first-ever Nike store in the Bronx just opened

It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx.

Photograph: Courtesy of Nike

Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.

This weekend, grand opening celebrations will include family-friendly programming like a pop-a-shot setup, plus photo-ops, music by local DJS Hektek and Jazzy Joyce and top-notch eats by a Bodega Sandwich food truck that will be stationed on premise.

Nike Unite North Bronx has also partnered with a number of Bronx-based community organizations to give away 650 back-to-school kits for kids. Among said partners are WHEDco, New Settlement, Global Kids, America on Tech and Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School. We told you it was about more than awesome sneakers and gym wear!

Photograph: Courtesy of Nike

Photograph: Courtesy of Nike

Of course, though, visitors will still get to shop through Nike's must-have items, including fleece hoodies for both men and women, iconic footwear like the Air Force 1 '07 High and Air Force 1 '07 SE for adults, in addition to Force 1 LV8 for kids. During this weekend only, shoppers will also receive either a custom Nike Unite North Bronx mini basketball hoop or a fanny pack as a gift with purchase while supplies last!

What's better than the possibility of shopping while giving back to the community?