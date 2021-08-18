The first-ever Oreo Café is now open!

Eating an entire package of Oreo cookies at home is special enough, but a new cafe dedicated to the chocolate and cream-filled sandwich cookie is taking Oreos to a whole new level!

Located on the third floor of the IT’SUGAR store at the American Dream mega-mall in Rutherford, New Jersey, the Oreo Café features a first-of-its-kind treats bar and more.

On the menu are classic desserts with Oreo-centric spins, like a waffle sundae with baked-in Oreo pieces, and an Oreo cookies-and-cream cheesecake layered with oreo cookie mousse, drizzled chocolate ganache and milk chocolate rosettes.

Those who want to customize their sweets can build their own “Twist Your OREO” treats. The process starts by first choosing a dessert base (waffle, ice cream sandwich, cone or milkshake), and then adding a variety of Oreo-inspired toppings to make the treat a one-of-a-kind creation.

Oreo also offers a secret menu available exclusively at The Oreo Cafe, starting with the Oreo Donut S’Morewich, which is layered with scoops of Oreo ice cream, chocolate waffle cone pieces, marshmallow, fudge, sprinkles and Oreo cookies, all on a glazed doughnut.

For those who want to take home some cookie memories, Oreo Cafe also sells limited-edition merch like tote bags, apparel, home decor and more, like an Oreo scented candle.

Those who can't make it out to American Dream can also shop for Oreo accessories online, and design their own Oreo cookies, through a new offering called Oreoid.