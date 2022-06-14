The first-ever padel club in New York is opening in Brooklyn next month

A racket sport usually played in doubles in an enclosed court, padel, is referred to by many as the fastest-growing sport in the United States—and New York is getting in on the trend.

Padel Haus is a new, 16,000-square-foot members-only club and upscale fitness center boasting four professional-size padel courts that is set to open in July at 307 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg. This will actually be the very first padel facility in New York City and one of just a handful in all of the U.S.

Fun fact: Santiago Gomez, co-founder of iconic Mexican restaurants Cosme and Atla, is the founder of the project.

"I played padel for almost 20 years while growing up in Mexico and spending my summers in Acapulco, where the sport was invented," Gomez said in an official statement about his latest endeavor. "When the pandemic hit in 2020, I went back to Acapulco and made padel a part of my routine, playing every day. When I eventually returned to New York, I realized that the sport was one of the things the city was missing and the idea for Padel Haus was born."

Rendering: Courtesy of Padel Haus

Expect the new destination to look very modern, boasting white oak wood floors, casings with matte black and concrete accents throughout. There will also be locker rooms with lime wall finishes, fluted glass shower doors, large-format gray terrazzo tile flooring and stacked matte sage green wall tiles.

In addition to the professional courts, the space will also be home to the city's only padel pro shop, a co-ed steam room, an elevated viewing lounge and an organic juice bar that will be open to the public.

As for pricing, memberships currently cost $150 per month, plus a one-time initiation fee of $490. You can also book a court if you're not a member, but it will cost you $55 per person per hour with a maximum of three bookings per month.

Rendering: Courtesy of Padel Haus

And if you've never played the game but so ardently wish you could, you'll be delighted to know that Padel Haus will soon also launch an academy for both kids and adults led by certified padel coaches. Think of it as a tennis-slash-squash school.