The first-ever 'Stranger Things' store is coming to Times Square

New Yorkers who just can't wait for the return of Netflix hit show Stranger Things are likely going to jump at the chance to visit the first-ever pop-up shop dedicated to the series.

Photograph: Courtesy of Stranger Things store

Officially opening on November 6 (which is actually considered Stranger Things Day since it's the day the story timeline first kicks off, when Will Byers disappears), the new store will take up residence in Times Square, on the corner of 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Inside, you'll be able to peruse through some of the most iconic settings and locations from the show. Yes, that includes a mock-up of the Upside Down. Speaking of: there is a hidden Demogorgon somewhere in there, so do keep your eyes pealed for that one.

Expect to play games at the Palace Arcade, shop at the Starcourt Mall, go inside Joyce's house, visit the infamous Russian lab and even be part of the snowball dance at Hawkins Middle.

Photograph: Courtesy of Stranger Things store

And if you don't want to leave empty-handed, be sure to browse through the countless merchandise and memorabilia available for purchase on site. Among the treasures will be an exclusive General Mills Stranger Things cereal packaged in original '80s boxes, action figures and customizable pieces of apparel.

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to let Stranger Things fans see themselves more in the show they love," says Greg Lombardo, the head of experiences at Netflix, in an official press release. "The first-ever Stranger Things store sends them right into the heart of Hawkins, in a truly immersive retail experience, totally stoked with '80s vibes and the chance to take home a piece of their favorite show with unique merchandise that isn't available anywhere else. But be warned, you never know when things will turn Upside Down."

Tickets to the experience are free but they do recommend reserving a slot right here before heading to Times Square. The shop will be on premise for a limited time only so try to pay a visit as soon as possible.

As for when Eleven and her gang will be back on the small screen: although we know the fourth season of the show will be airing some time in 2022, we don't have an exact premiere date for it just yet.

In the meantime, check out the the very exciting trailer for it: