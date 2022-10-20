New York
Timeout

Sweetgreen
Photograph: Courtesy of Sweetgreen

The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open

Grab a salad or a cauliflower bowl in Garden City.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street. 

Sweetgreen
Photograph: Courtesy of Sweetgreen

Menu staples will delight diners across the 2,600 square feet of space featuring a large interior dining area where up to 26 folks can sit down at once. The outdoor area can accommodate up to 18 patrons at any given time as well. 

Perhaps most excitingly—in addition to the delicious food you can order on premise—is the decor of the space, which boasts an art series by specially-commissioned New York-based abstract artist and poet Amber Vittoria.

Standout food items include the guacamole greens salad with tortilla chips, roasted chicken, shredded cabbage and red onion; the shroomami bowl with shredded kale, warm wild rice, basil, cucumber, raw beet, roasted mushroom and warm portobello mix; and the hot honey chicken plate with warm quinoa, toasted almonds, hot roasted sweet potatoes and hot honey sauce.

The fall seasonal menu is also available already, featuring a curry cauliflower dish with warm quinoa, arugula, cilantro, shredded cabbage, raisins, blackened chicken, curry roasted cauliflower and peppercorn tahina dressing and the buffalo cauliflower with crispy rice, Caesar dressing and Sweetgreen's own famous hot sauce, among other entries.

Long Islanders will be happy to know that the chain has also signed leases for spaces in Woodbury and in Manhasset. According to Long Island Business Week, they're also "working on several other locations in the area."

Downing a salad for lunch has never sounded more... exciting?

