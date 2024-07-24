The first-ever Trader Joe's in Harlem is opening tomorrow

We can't believe it took this long given New Yorkers' love for Trader Joe's, but the brand is officially opening its first-ever location in Harlem tomorrow. Congrats, area residents!

The new location, the brand’s 10th in Manhattan, will take over 17,800 square feet of space inside a mixed-use development at 123 West 125th Street. The address will also be home to 171 affordable housing units, office spaces and a bunch of retail offerings, including Target, Sephora and Pandora.

According to 6sqft, the 17-story building will be anchored by the new headquarters for the National Urban League.

Founded right in Harlem back in 1910 before moving to downtown Manhattan, the organization is set to take over the third and fourth floors of the structure. The Urban Civil Rights Museum will be part of the headquarters.

"As the city’s first museum dedicated to the civil rights movement, the institution will feature exhibits exploring the trans-Atlantic slave trade, the Harlem Renaissance, the Great Migration, and the Black Lives Matter movement," reports the outlet. "The museum will feature a cafe, a 300-seat auditorium, and 12,000 square feet of exhibition space."

The opening has been a long time coming, first announced back in 2021.

"We are beyond thrilled to bring the National Urban League back to Harlem, open the first civil rights museum in the state, and now, one of most beloved grocery stores in the country alongside it," said S. Andrew Katz, the principal of the Prusik Group, one of the developers behind the project, in an official statement back then.

Harlem residents, get ready to sprinkle some Everything But the Bagel seasoning all over your home-cooked meals.