The first female-certified cicerone in NYC shares her favorite spots to drink a beer

The term “cicerone” had always referred to a museum or gallery guide—until one Ray Daniels, a craft beer guru, set up the Cicerone Certification Program for beer experts to earn a “diploma” and bragging rights.

The craft beer industry is largely male-dominated, so when Anne Becerra became the first female certified cicerone in New York City in 2010, it was history in the making. Since then, Bacerra has worked all over town and eventually took on the role of beverage director at Treadwell Park, where she is today.

“One of my favorite parts about the program is the history and understanding how specific styles came to be, how they developed for social or agricultural reasons, for example,” Becerra tells Time Out New York. “There are entire books dedicated to how styles changed and maintained pre-refrigeration and the ingenuity of people and business owners.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Anne Becerra

For National Women’s Month, we caught up with the beer expert to discuss her favorite New York ales, what she loves most about beer and where she likes to drink it.

Being a woman in a male-dominated industry

"I was up against decades of poor marketing campaigns and messaging that haven't been inclusive of women. As a woman, I look at things differently: I don't want to drink six ice-cold beers fast and slam them on the table. I want to savor them. We talk about presentation, the glassware that goes along with it, the dishes that the beer is served with."

What to keep in mind when first getting into beer

"If you're starting from scratch, go to a place where the staff is educated. You can tell them that you don't know much about beer but you really love margaritas or iced coffee, for example. Use food and drink terminology as a good entryway."

Her favorite spots to grab a beer in New York

"BierWax in Brooklyn has an amazing vinyl collection and beer. I have also been loving excellent restaurants that have a great beer program and pay attention to how they pair everything, including Sottocasa. They have a fabulous collection of Italian beer served in glassware. They serve a wide range of food-friendly ales alongside fresh pizza and I love it when people pay attention to those things."

Her favorite New York beer

"We are so lucky to have so many breweries based here in New York.

Generally speaking, the Culinary Institute of America is home to a learning brewery where they teach potential chefs and culinary gurus how to use beers. They also make Mise en Place, a Belgian-style Witbier that boasts notes of orange peel and coriander, which is a style I love. It's bright, refreshing, welcoming and made in a setting that is teaching how to make beers in a culinary-centric way. Whenever I'm able to get up there, I love it."