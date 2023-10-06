The first H Mart ever just reopened in Queens!

Popular Asian grocery chain H Mart just re-opened its flagship store in Flushing, Queens, to the delight of the population at large.

The destination at 59-18 Woodside Avenue, near 60th Street, has undergone extensive renovations but it's still selling the sorts of foods that the chain is known for: produce, meat, ready-to-cook items and all sorts of Asian-inspired products.

Folks quickly took to social media to express their excitement about the return of the shop to the neighborhood, which was actually the first H Mart ever to open in New York. Clearly, people love the grocery store.

🚨🚨🚨the FIRST H-Mart ever has reopened after a renovation. Woodside Ave near 60th St 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/F2b6Sviy9E — katie honan (@katie_honan) October 5, 2023

Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart dubs itself as "the largest Asian supermarket chain in America," steadily expanding its footprint throughout the country throughout the past over 40 years, with no plans of slowing down.

Next, according to multiple reports, the company is set to debut a new space on Manhattan's Upper West Side in the very near future, specifically moving into a 9,000-square-foot storefront left empty by a Rite Aid at 210 Amsterdam Avenue, between 69th and 70th streets.

Happy food shopping, folks!