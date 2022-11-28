The first Michelin-starred ramen restaurant in the world just opened in Dumbo

It was worth the wait: after months of prep and delays caused by, among other factors, the sudden passing of original founder Yuki Onishi, Tsuta, the first Michelin-starred ramen restaurant in the world has opened in Brooklyn.

The ramen spot officially opened at 22 Old Fulton Street in Dumbo.

"It took us over a year to find the perfect location," said Alan Lo, co-owner of the restaurant to Brooklyn Paper. "We look at the Rockefeller Center, Soho, Hell's Kitchen, St. Marks Place and all over the Lower East Side, but we figured there is no better place than Dumbo to reach both New Yorkers and tourists from all over the world, including Japan."

Photograph: Michael Tulipan/MST Creative PR

At Tsuta, diners can opt for five different types of ramens here, including two signature truffle options that are served at the original restaurant in Toko as well: the original truffle shoyu soba features custom-brewed shoyu (Japanese style soy sauce), Kurobuta pork chashu and black truffle while the original truffle shio soba is made with a dashi base of Okinawan sea salt, Mongolian rock salt and subtle flavors of white truffle oil, plus red onion, green olive sauce, spearmint, white leek and bamboo shots.

There are also two pork broth ramens on the menu which, according to an official press release, are cooked for over eight hours each. The tonkotsu soba is made with Kurobuta chashu (tender pork belly), spring onion and black wood ear mushroom while the spicy mala tonkotsu soba is Sichuan-inspired and features the restaurant's own Mala oil (Sichuan peppercorns, cinnamon, star anise and dried chili flakes), Kurobuta chashu, spring onion, leel, mala minced pork, crushed peanuts, goji berries and black wood ear mushroom.

Photograph: Michael Tulipan/MST Creative PR

Clearly catering to a local audience, Tsuta's New York outpost also serves a miso vegetarian soba ramen that's unique to the location. The menu item is made with two vegetarian broths, one made with seven different types of vegetables and the other a mushroom one, plus a blend of red and white miso. The ramen is topped with lotus root crisps, fried leeks, fresh corn, spinach and a tofu-cauliflower mix.

Although a trip to Tsuta demands a taste of the ramen on offer, diners who aren't fans of the dish can also order a range of small plates, including gyoza dumplings, karaage fried chicken and Kurobuta pork dishes. Sake and beer are available as well.

The Dumbo restaurant is the only one of its kind in the U.S., joining eight others across the world, including ones in Japan, Singapore Bangkok.

‘Tis the time to order ramen—enjoy!