The first snow of the season may be headed to NYC tomorrow

While it won't be quite a winter wonderland, NYC may be getting its first snowfall of the season tomorrow, Wednesday, December 8.

The National Weather Service is expecting less than an inch of the white stuff to fall in the late morning to early afternoon with no accumulation expected. It's possible, though, that NYC will remain dry and not get any snow if precipitation stays to the south, NWS says.

"While scattered rain and snow showers remain possible, the best chances will be across eastern areas of LI and CT," it Tweeted this morning.

Our favorite local weather account says only "moodflakes" will fall if any at all:

There’s a reason we haven’t talked much about snow tomorrow - because we don’t think there will be any! Maybe some #moodflakes if we’re lucky. pic.twitter.com/sIk5QcIpvb — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) December 7, 2021

What are moodflakes? The lowest amount of snowfall:

Say hello to our NYC Snow Meter. We’re at a very minimal Level 1 through tomorrow. #Moodflakes and so on and so forth. pic.twitter.com/57VGQqt0KX — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) November 29, 2021

The high tomorrow around when it's supposed to snow in NYC will be 39 degrees, which is not exactly conducive to the production of snow.

So, keep an eye out but don't get your snow boots out just yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, it'll come soon enough—it has dubbed this upcoming winter the "Season of Shivers" with the expectation that NYC will have a "cold and snowy" winter. So, buckle up, NYC! It's gonna get chilly soon.