Snow in NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

The first snow of the season may be headed to NYC tomorrow

New York's favorite local weather account says only "moodflakes" may fall.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
While it won't be quite a winter wonderland, NYC may be getting its first snowfall of the season tomorrow, Wednesday, December 8.

The National Weather Service is expecting less than an inch of the white stuff to fall in the late morning to early afternoon with no accumulation expected. It's possible, though, that NYC will remain dry and not get any snow if precipitation stays to the south, NWS says.

RECOMMENDED: Governors Island is opening a winter village this holiday season for the very first time

"While scattered rain and snow showers remain possible, the best chances will be across eastern areas of LI and CT," it Tweeted this morning.

Our favorite local weather account says only "moodflakes" will fall if any at all:

What are moodflakes? The lowest amount of snowfall:

The high tomorrow around when it's supposed to snow in NYC will be 39 degrees, which is not exactly conducive to the production of snow. 

So, keep an eye out but don't get your snow boots out just yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, it'll come soon enough—it has dubbed this upcoming winter the "Season of Shivers" with the expectation that NYC will have a "cold and snowy" winter. So, buckle up, NYC! It's gonna get chilly soon.

