Starting December 17, NYC will have a giant winter village right in the middle of New York Harbor.

Governors Island, which recently announced that it will be open to the public year-round for the first time in its history, is opening its first-ever winter village with glittering lights, a 5,000-square-foot ice rink, sled rentals, warm drinks near fire pits and winter programming as well.

"We are so excited to welcome all New Yorkers to the first public winter season on Governors Island," said Clare New­man, the pres­i­dent and CEO of the Trust for Gov­er­nors Island. "From ice skating to hot chocolate by the fire, the Governors Island Winter Village will provide visitors of all ages with plenty of cold-weather fun and festivities while serving as an amazing kick-off to our inaugural winter season. In addition to the city’s most dramatic skating backdrop, Village visitors will enjoy some of the amazing food trucks and exciting programming that makes the Island a great place to visit all year long."

The massive ice rink will be open Fridays, weekends and on New York City public school holidays from noon to 5pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 5pm, with extended hours available for youth, adult and nonprofit sports leagues and associations. There will be themed events as well as Free Admission Fridays!

Sleds will be available to rent alongside bikes from Blazing Saddles NYC. Governors Island will also have winter activities including cornhole, can jam and giant Jenga as well as winter arts and cultural programming and a dazzling display of holiday lights throughout Colonels Row. There will also be a fun and historic photo opp with a Coast Guard-era fire truck at the Winter Village.

Little Eva’s will be the Winter Village's provider of warm drinks and comfort food (think: brats, vegan chili, fish and chips and more). Food trucks and Joe Coffee will be inside LMCC’s Arts Center at Governors Island and in the Battery Maritime Building ferry terminal daily.

"Ice skating beneath the towering trees, grabbing a hot chocolate over a roaring fire, or simply admiring the holiday light display—what could be a more charming way to spend a winter afternoon?" said Merritt Birnbaum, Executive Director of the Friends of Governors Island. "Governors Island is already New York City’s favorite destination for fun in the sun, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience a whole new season of activities in this special place."