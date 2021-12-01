New York
Trader Joe's Upper East Side
Photograph: courtesy NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission

The first Trader Joe's on the Upper East Side is officially opening tomorrow!

Find it at a landmarked space below the Queensboro Bridge.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Earlier this summer, we reported that the fanciest Trader Joe's yet was going to open on the Upper East Side. Today, we are delighted to tell you that the beloved grocery store will officially debut tomorrow in a landmarked location inside the Bridgemarket building under the Queensboro Bridge. Hurrah! 

As first reported by amNY, the 20,000-square-foot store is located at East 59th Street and First Avenue, the first one of its kind on the Upper East Side and the ninth location in Manhattan (it is actually the twelfth across all of New York City). 

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow at 8am, after which New Yorkers will get to shop for all the organic fruits, delicious frozen meals and top-notch, healthy snacks that the brand is known for daily from 8am through 9pm.

Once inside, you'll notice the original tiled and vaulted ceilings that were designed by Spanish engineer and builder Rafael Guastavino. A slew of new murals that pay tribute to other landmarks in the area will also be heavily featured as part of the store's decor.

There are plenty of reasons why the chain has become a favorite among New Yorkers. From its relatively affordable prices to the outstanding roster of products it sells and the disposition of all its employees, Trader Joe's might very well be the best grocery store in town and, as experts, we've come up with a list of shopping hacks that you should certainly make use of, especially in preparation for tomorrow's grand opening. Here it is.

We're clearly not the only ones excited about this newest location, as these hilarious Twitter reactions to the news prove: 

